West Shore mom proposes 2021 summer prom for 2020 graduates

A West Shore mom is organizing a prom in 2021 for the Class of 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

The hope of a prom for Bryce Hobbs this upcoming June is a dashed dream, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel for his Grade 12 class.

The Belmont Secondary student’s mom has begun planning the timeless event sometime in summer 2021. Notably, she said the event will only go forward if provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry relaxes physical distancing regulations.

“I’ve known some of Bryce’s classmates since they were in kindergarten,” said Wendy Hobbs, parent and SD62 board member. “These kids are going through hard times and I know that the West Shore can pull together to give them something to remember.”

READ MORE: West Shore student petitions for more than a video graduation ceremony

On Tuesday afternoon, Hobbs took to social media to share that she’s already started looking for venues to host the soon-to-be graduates and asked community members to join a planning committee to bring the event to life.

Within 24 hours, she’d already gained half a dozen volunteers, including a potential DJ and photographer to help out.

“It really was a heart-breaker,” said Bryce Hobbs, Grade 12 student when he realized that his final months in high school would look drastically different due to the pandemic. “Of course, we wanna be able to walk across that stage just like every graduating class normally does. At least we were able to have winter formal.”

Nonetheless, the Belmont senior plans to have a small get-together over FaceTime or Zoom to celebrate his graduation with a couple of buddies.

Those interested in helping Hobbs organize the prom in 2021 are able to contact her at 250-744-7431.

ALSO READ: Grad events, prom cancelled for SD62 students

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusSD62