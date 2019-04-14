West Shore’s youngest artists celebrate Earth Day with an exhibit

The free art show is taking place from April 17 to 28 at Coast Collective Art Centre

Some of the West Shore’s youngest artists are celebrating Earth Day with an exhibit of environmental-themed works at the Coast Collective Art Centre in Colwood.

An Earth Day Children’s Art Show, a special children’s gallery exhibition, is promoting the works made by artists aged 12 and under on the main gallery space at the not-for-profit community art centre.

“The children are always thrilled to see their artwork on display in a real gallery, and the Earth Day connection helps them to think creatively about their environment and their community,” said general manager Jessica Stein in a release.

The artwork selected for this year’s exhibition poster is The Flying Narwhal, an acrylic on wood piece by Ruby Marley, a five-year-old artist who’s participated for a few years in a row.

The free art show is taking place from April 17 to 28, with a special reception with the artists on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 250-391-5522 or gallery@coastcollective.ca for more information.

