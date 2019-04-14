West Shore’s youngest artists celebrate Earth Day with an exhibit

Some of the West Shore’s youngest artists are celebrating Earth Day with an exhibit of environmental-themed works at the Coast Collective Art Centre in Colwood.
An Earth Day Children’s Art Show, a special children’s gallery exhibition, is promoting the works made by artists aged 12 and under on the main gallery space at the not-for-profit community art centre.
“The children are always thrilled to see their artwork on display in a real gallery, and the Earth Day connection helps them to think creatively about their environment and their community,” said general manager Jessica Stein in a release.
The artwork selected for this year’s exhibition poster is The Flying Narwhal, an acrylic on wood piece by Ruby Marley, a five-year-old artist who’s participated for a few years in a row.
The free art show is taking place from April 17 to 28, with a special reception with the artists on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 250-391-5522 or gallery@coastcollective.ca for more information.
