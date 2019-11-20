Westshore Town Centre rings in Christmas with a parade just for Santa this weekend

The free event takes place on Nov. 24 at 10. a.m.

Santa Claus is coming to the Westshore Town Centre with his very-own parade on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

You better watch out, you better not cry – Santa Claus is coming to Westshore Town Centre in an extravagant way.

Old Saint Nick arrives at the mall with his own parade on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Entertainment will abound and guests may find themselves singing along to popular Christmas tunes sung by the beautiful voices of the Royal Bay Secondary School choir.

The weather outside may be frightful, but hot chocolate from Starbucks available on-site will be delightful.

Photos with the man in red himself will be available after the parade at Santa’s one-of-a-kind cabin.

Make sure you’re on the nice list and drop by the Westshore Town Centre on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

