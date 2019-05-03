The Peninsula Recreation Commission is consulting the public about what fitness and leisure facilities they would like to see in the district. (Black Press File)

What leisure facilities and programs would you like to see in Central Saanich?

Peninsula Recreation Commission wants to hear your views, especially about the Panorama Rec.

Have you ever wished there were more leisure facilities or activities in Central Saanich? Well, the Peninsula Recreation Commission is keen to hear your views.

Between May and June, residents will have the opportunity to have their say on what new programs they would like to see in the district. The commission is keen to hear if residents would like increased programming at the Panorama Recreation centre, and are willing to consider feedback that might necessitate opening facilities elsewhere in the area.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich Thrifty’s to dim lights one hour a week

Central Saanich Councillor and Peninsula Recreation Commissioner Niall Paltiel explains that as part of Central Saanich’s 2016-2020 strategic plan, the commission has listed bricks and mortar facilities in Central Saanich as one of their key priorities.

“In the district, Panorama currently offers a number of after-school and nature literacy programs for students and fitness classes for adults, but we certainly acknowledge there is more we could be doing,” he says. “Our community is extremely dynamic, with a growing number of young families and an active aging population, we owe it to our residents to provide quality and affordable recreational services closer to home.”

ALSO READ: Central Saanich councillor wants free transit for all

Paltiel says the commission is aware that some facilities and services are extremely busy, and hope by providing more options, especially those located in Central Saanich, will offer residents a more enjoyable experience.

An example he gives is the weight room at the Panorama, which many residents complain of being over subscribed at key points in the day. All views are being sought for the consultation and the commission is keeping an open mind about potential outcomes.

Paltiel explains that if a high demand exists for a specific leisure activity, they will look into how to make it happen, for example exploring leasing or collaborating with other facilities.

“The program spaces at Panorama and Greenglade are extremely well served and I look forward to listening to our residents over the next few months, creating a business case, and expanding our suite of recreational programs and services,” he says.

ALSO READ: Special Report: Thin blue line stretched with opioid crisis

The consultation will run from May to June and the plan is for people to provide in-person feedback and online, through the “Let’s Talk Central Saanich” program on the municipal website. After receiving this information, a report will be provided to commissioners in the fall.

Paltiel encourages residents “to think about their current and future recreational needs, get creative, and think big.” He adds, “this is a generational opportunity to enhance the quality of life for folks in the place we love to call home.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
