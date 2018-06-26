What’s Up Esquimalt? Community events in brief

For seven summer evenings starting June 26 in Esquimalt, a series of free live outdoor performances will turn Memorial Park into the perfect setting for some early evening tunes from the Bobby Dazzler Band, followed by Montgomery County, Soul Shakers, Black Angus, David Vest, Bijoux du Bayou and Stephanie Greaves. Bring your chairs, plan a picnic or visit a food vendor from 5:30-8 p.m., June 26-Aug. 7.
