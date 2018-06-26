What’s Up Esquimalt? Community events in brief

Members of Bijoux de Bayou perform at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park Music Fest last summer. The weekly series gets underway this week and runs until Aug. 7. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

For seven summer evenings starting June 26 in Esquimalt, a series of free live outdoor performances will turn Memorial Park into the perfect setting for some early evening tunes from the Bobby Dazzler Band, followed by Montgomery County, Soul Shakers, Black Angus, David Vest, Bijoux du Bayou and Stephanie Greaves. Bring your chairs, plan a picnic or visit a food vendor from 5:30-8 p.m., June 26-Aug. 7.