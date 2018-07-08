Wild ARC in Metchosin releases beaver into the wild

An orphaned beaver has been released back into the wild after two years in care at the B.C. SPCA Wild Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. (B.C. SPCA Wild Rehabilitation Centre photo)

An orphaned beaver has found a new home in Dawson Creek after nearly two years in care at the B.C. SPCA Wild Rehabilitation Centre (ARC).

The baby beaver was originally found alone along a riverside in Dawson Creek and was brought to the South Peace B.C. SPCA branch. A flood in that area most likely washed her away from her lodge, separating her from her family.

After a week-long effort to find her family proved unsuccessful and no local rehabilitation facilities that could care for her, Wild ARC received special government permission to transfer the beaver to its facility in Metchosin.

RELATED: Wild ARC in Metchosin sees record-breaking number of animals

Over the next two years, volunteers at Wild ARC provided specialized care to the beaver kit. As she grew, the enclosures she was housed in had to be modified to meet her changing needs – and volunteers watched as she used straw, branches and soil to create new dens.

After 716 days in care, the beaver was transported back to her original home in Dawson Creek (with the help of Pacific Coastal Airlines and Air Canada who donated flights) and released into the wild in June – just in time for Canada Day.

RELATED: Where the wild things are: Go behind the scenes at Wild ARC

“It’s one of the greatest joys to release an animal back to their natural habitat,” said Wild ARC senior wildlife rehabilitator Marguerite Sans in a release.

“We know we have done everything we can to prepare this beaver for life in the wild and it’s wonderful to see footage of her exploring her new space. We wish her well.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstream

gazette.com