Small mammals, such as red squirrels, were the topic of discussion during Wild Wise Sooke’s successful summer program this year. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Wild Wise Sooke program all about critters

Summer classes a big success

Wild Wise Sooke, a charity dedicated to wildlife education and promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife, went to summer school this year.

For the second straight year, Wild Wise Sooke hosted an eight-week-long weekly class in July and August designed to discuss animal behaviour and tips for coexisting with wildlife. The course was held online through Zoom.

“This year’s program was really successful,” said Samantha Webb, community coordinator for Wild Wise.

“The course gives everybody the resources and preparedness on what to do in wildlife encounters, how to resolve them, who the local resources are to reach out to and the wildlife professionals they can contact.”

The course was broken down into animal species, from bears to small mammals.

Twenty people took part in this summer’s program, with some participants deciding to volunteer with Wild Wise Sooke.

For more information on Wild Wise Sooke, please go online to wildwisesooke.com or visit their Facebook page.

