Win a car for $2 at Oak Bay car show

For $2 you could win a fire truck or a Batmobile at the annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival this weekend.

The pint-sized Murray Pedal cars are being raffled off to raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, thanks to mini car restoration enthusiast Adrian D’Silva.

This is not the first time Adrian D’Silva has put in sweat equity for philanthropy, having earlier bought four original Murray Pedal cars that had been in storage since the ’50s to refurbish and auction off for charity.

D’Silva recently received another car donation, this time a Murray “Sad-faced” Fire Truck that was completely restored by the Metchosin Fire Dept. It will be raffled off in addition to a blue Batmobile car.

Tickets will be $2 with the proceeds going to the Foundation.

“Ken Agate, who runs the show, has given us a very nice location on Hampshire, by where the band will be,” said D’Silva.

The Oak Bay Collector Car Festival where the raffle will take place is on July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oak Bay Avenue from Monterey Ave. to Mitchell St..