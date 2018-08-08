A vendor explains her company’s wine offerings to attendees at a previous Victoria International Wine Festival. This year’s event happens Sept. 20-22 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa. Courtesy Victoria International Wine Festival

WINE LOVERS UNITE: Victoria festival offers numerous tasting options

Parkside Hotel and Spa hosting Victoria International Wine Festival

Mulling your next choice of meritage, malbec or merlot?

Pining for a nice pinot, savouring a sauvignon blanc or or gaga over the latest gamay?

You may want to put the Victoria International Wine Festival on your calendar for Sept. 20-22. This annual wine tasting and education weekend at the Parkside Hotel and Spa not only gives participants a chance to try hundreds of different brands and vintages from around the world, one-hour seminars are planned to offer interesting details behind some specific types of wines.

One of the drawing cards for this event? The focus is on the presentation of wines that offer good value for the consumer – in other words, wines that won’t necessarily take a bite out of your pocketbook.

Besides the opportunity to taste multiple varietals during two-and-a-half-hour sessions, afterward you can purchase bottles of your favourites at an adjacent retail outlet. The tastings start with the VIP Bubbles Bash on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., continue the next night at 7:00 and finish up with 3:00 and 7 p.m. tastings on the Saturday.

The seminars are Rosé-Refresh, about the world of rosé wines (Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.); The Story of the Wine, featuring a sommelier panel offering the history of their favourite wines (Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.), and Argentina-Regional, spotlighting the wines of this South American country (Sept. 22, 1:30 p.m.).

Ticket prices start at $40 for the seminars and are $75 for individual tasting sessions, except $50 for the VIP Bubbles Bash. A $200 full-event pass allows admission to all tasting and seminar activities. All attendees receive a commemorative wine glass and a brochure to guide you through the presenting vendors.

Tips for those who attend include avoiding wearing strong perfumes, colognes or other body products, as a way to not distort the palates of those in the room. Dress code is smart business or dress casual, and comfortable shoes are recommended, as you’ll be on your feet for a while.

For more information, visit vicwf.com or email info@vicwf.com.

editor@mondaymag.com

Night market hits Oak Bay Avenue

MISSING: 49-year old Donald Naugle

Naugle was last seen on Aug. 6, and is unfamiliar with Victoria

Cannabis lounge idea to be floated at Victoria council meeting

Coun. Ben Isitt wants to explore smoking area options for marijuana users after legalization

Saanich couple find place to call home at tent city

Quiet corner a relief from stress of shelter

Three generations: Football is life for Cardilicchia trio

John Cardilicchia has coached his son and now his grandson with the Westshore Rebels

Night market hits Oak Bay Avenue

Market runs Aug. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oak Bay Avenue

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

"Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives."

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city's party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 'Skip Ball' toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause 'reproductive and developmental abnormalities' in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

