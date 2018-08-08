WINE LOVERS UNITE: Victoria festival offers numerous tasting options

A vendor explains her company’s wine offerings to attendees at a previous Victoria International Wine Festival. This year’s event happens Sept. 20-22 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa. Courtesy Victoria International Wine Festival

Mulling your next choice of meritage, malbec or merlot?

Pining for a nice pinot, savouring a sauvignon blanc or or gaga over the latest gamay?

You may want to put the Victoria International Wine Festival on your calendar for Sept. 20-22. This annual wine tasting and education weekend at the Parkside Hotel and Spa not only gives participants a chance to try hundreds of different brands and vintages from around the world, one-hour seminars are planned to offer interesting details behind some specific types of wines.

One of the drawing cards for this event? The focus is on the presentation of wines that offer good value for the consumer – in other words, wines that won’t necessarily take a bite out of your pocketbook.

Besides the opportunity to taste multiple varietals during two-and-a-half-hour sessions, afterward you can purchase bottles of your favourites at an adjacent retail outlet. The tastings start with the VIP Bubbles Bash on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., continue the next night at 7:00 and finish up with 3:00 and 7 p.m. tastings on the Saturday.

The seminars are Rosé-Refresh, about the world of rosé wines (Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.); The Story of the Wine, featuring a sommelier panel offering the history of their favourite wines (Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.), and Argentina-Regional, spotlighting the wines of this South American country (Sept. 22, 1:30 p.m.).

Ticket prices start at $40 for the seminars and are $75 for individual tasting sessions, except $50 for the VIP Bubbles Bash. A $200 full-event pass allows admission to all tasting and seminar activities. All attendees receive a commemorative wine glass and a brochure to guide you through the presenting vendors.

Tips for those who attend include avoiding wearing strong perfumes, colognes or other body products, as a way to not distort the palates of those in the room. Dress code is smart business or dress casual, and comfortable shoes are recommended, as you’ll be on your feet for a while.

For more information, visit vicwf.com or email info@vicwf.com.

editor@mondaymag.com