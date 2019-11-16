Winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase announced

Event open to public from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5

Origins by Selena Oliveira won three prizes at Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The winners of the 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase in Victoria were announced on Friday night and the showstopping event is now open to the public.

Twenty-nine contestants participated in the showcase this year, making it the largest to date. Professionals and amateurs submitted gingerbread creations that revolved around this year’s theme of “Building a Diverse Community.”

Everything from gingerbread construction cranes to alien settlements were brought to downtown Victoria’s Parkside Hotel and Spa to be judged and more importantly, fundraise for Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity.

“The judging panel was astonished at the overall quality on display,” a statement from Habitat for Humanity said. In the end, the final results were:

– First place amateur: Origins by Selena Oliveira

– Best first impression: Kung Hei Fatt Choy! by Audrey Wang and Heather White

– Best interpretation of the theme: Monsters at Bay by Nando Castillo at Revera Parkwood Place

– Most creative and original: Origins by Selena Oliveira

– Best use of skill and technique: A Place to Call Home by Christine and Peter Cooper

– Kick off kudos, as voted for by invited guests on Thursday: Origins by Selena Oliveira

The public is invited to visit the showcase from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5 in the atrium at the Parkside Hotel and Spa at 810 Humboldt St. Visitors will be able to vote for the people’s choice award during that time by donation.

Entrance to the showcase is free and all donations will directly support Habitat for Humanity’s affordable home ownership program – with 11 homes being built by Habitat for Humanity for families in the CRD.

“2020 is going to be a big year for our builds, with 11 new homes under construction and 11 new families working with Habitat towards achieving a safe and decent place to live,” said Yolanda Meijer, Habitat Victoria’s CEO.

Last year, the event managed to draw in more than $93,000 in donations.

Those looking to volunteer as ambassadors can register for shifts here.

