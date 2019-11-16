Origins by Selena Oliveira won three prizes at Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase announced

Event open to public from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5

The winners of the 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase in Victoria were announced on Friday night and the showstopping event is now open to the public.

Twenty-nine contestants participated in the showcase this year, making it the largest to date. Professionals and amateurs submitted gingerbread creations that revolved around this year’s theme of “Building a Diverse Community.”

Everything from gingerbread construction cranes to alien settlements were brought to downtown Victoria’s Parkside Hotel and Spa to be judged and more importantly, fundraise for Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity.

“The judging panel was astonished at the overall quality on display,” a statement from Habitat for Humanity said. In the end, the final results were:

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

– First place amateur: Origins by Selena Oliveira

– Best first impression: Kung Hei Fatt Choy! by Audrey Wang and Heather White

– Best interpretation of the theme: Monsters at Bay by Nando Castillo at Revera Parkwood Place

– Most creative and original: Origins by Selena Oliveira

– Best use of skill and technique: A Place to Call Home by Christine and Peter Cooper

– Kick off kudos, as voted for by invited guests on Thursday: Origins by Selena Oliveira

The public is invited to visit the showcase from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5 in the atrium at the Parkside Hotel and Spa at 810 Humboldt St. Visitors will be able to vote for the people’s choice award during that time by donation.

Entrance to the showcase is free and all donations will directly support Habitat for Humanity’s affordable home ownership program – with 11 homes being built by Habitat for Humanity for families in the CRD.

“2020 is going to be a big year for our builds, with 11 new homes under construction and 11 new families working with Habitat towards achieving a safe and decent place to live,” said Yolanda Meijer, Habitat Victoria’s CEO.

Last year, the event managed to draw in more than $93,000 in donations.

Those looking to volunteer as ambassadors can register for shifts here.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich school district parent pens open letter as CUPE strike continues

Just Posted

VicPD catches impaired driver near elementary school

Citizens alerted police to driver near James Bay Community School

Advocacy group calls for change as fisheries audit shows decline in healthy fish stocks

Pacific crustacean among the declining populations

Victoria’s Belfry Theatre hosts its first ‘relaxed performance’ for a diverse audience

Performance of Every Brilliant Thing is first to pilot the option

Car crash at Quadra and Finalyson Streets affects Saturday traffic

VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department responded

BREAKING: Tentative deal reached between SD63 and CUPE Local 441, classes to resume Monday

CUPE Local 441 still needs to complete ratification vote

VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Group of seven, who Kylee Ryan has dubbed as the ‘wandering paws,’ have a neat setup in Jade City

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Most Read