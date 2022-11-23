The Winter Market and Moss Cottage Christmas return to Sooke Region Museum on Dec. 3. (File - Metro Creative)

The Winter Market and Moss Cottage Christmas return to Sooke Region Museum on Dec. 3. (File - Metro Creative)

Winter Market and Moss Christmas Cottage return to Sooke Region Museum

Visitors can enjoy festive museum grounds and support local artisans

Christmas in Sooke means the return of two of the town’s favourite holiday events, the Winter Market and Moss Cottage Christmas at the Sooke Region Museum.

Both events take place on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

ALSO READ: Contest helps light up the holiday season in Greater Victoria

The Winter Market showcases local artisans. The market only sells products made, baked, raised, caught, or wild-harvested by the vendors.

This year, a new market section will focus on next-generation artisans. Several talented youths will sell their products in the pavilion.

“It’s really important to cultivate a sense of community and intergenerational experiences,” said Elizabeth Shaw, the museum’s programs manager.

Shaw said the young artisans would sell everything from Christmas ornaments to herbal teas.

The market will also offer food options, from food trucks to sugary treats.

Throughout the day, musicians of all ages entertain.

Sooke firefighters will collect cash donations at the market’s entrance for the Sooke Christmas Bureau while a fundraiser is being held for Ukrainian Safe Haven.

The festive museum grounds will include décor created by the students visiting the museum for school tours during the week leading up to the market.

Moss Cottage will be open for visitors (noon to 4 p.m.) and decorated for the season in 1902 style. “Aunt Tilly,” played by Katrina Kadoski, will lead tours through the historic Moss Cottage. Children’s cookie decorating and hot apple juice are also available.

PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

“We’re re-imaging the Moss Cottage Christmas,” Shaw said.

“Historically, there’s been snowman-building contests, but with COVID, that activity had to go away.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ground broken on West Shore skate park

Just Posted

David Screech said he has been forced to seriously consider moving Greggs Furniture and Upholstery somewhere else in Greater Victoria due to an increasing number of concerning incidents at its current Government Street location. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Home since ‘55, Greggs Furniture and Upholstery pondering move out of Victoria

Andrew John Early Perry’s sentencing hearing was held on Oct. 19 at the Western Communities Court in Colwood. (Black Press Media file)
Air force veteran jailed for owning ‘extreme and horrific’ child pornography

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)
Court dismisses appeal of Oak Bay father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

A woman watches on at a viewing party held at Wicket Hall for the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria fans watch Canada lose first men’s World Cup match in decades

Pop-up banner image