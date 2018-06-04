Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Langford under perfect weather conditions for the annual Goddess Run over the weekend.

Dressed in purple and pink race shirts, some of the roughly 900 racers donned tutus and tiaras as they participated in the five and 10-kilometre runs, beginning and ending at Belmont Secondary school.

Top finishers in the BMO 5K were Bailey Haugan (19:28), Sophie Mallory (21:20) and Live Rabien (23:42). In the Westhills 10K, Jenner Court (41:20) took first place followed by Chantelle Smith (44:08) and Karlie Leclaire (44:38).

Congratulations to all our amazing goddesses who ran 5km & 10km today. You inspire us every year and we have so much fun with all of you!! #yyj #goddessrun pic.twitter.com/hRDmw8uQ6l — Goddess Run (@GoddessRun) June 2, 2018

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day for the event,” said race director Cathy Noel. “After a number of years with record-breaking heat, the temperatures this year were ideal. Mix that with our new course and start/finish area and it was once again an inspiring morning of women meeting their goals.”

For many it was their first race, for others it’s become an annual tradition. This year’s run saw friends, families and co-workers participate as well as a group of women who were running in memory of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett who died in the line of duty in 2016.

Not only was it a feel-good event, but the Goddess Run was also a fundraiser for the B.C. Cancer Foundation. In the last seven years, the run has raised more than $180,000 for charity.

Roughly 900 women took part in the seventh annual Goddess Run, beginning and ending at Belmont Secondary School in Langford, on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)