Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

Roughly 900 runners took to the streets in Langford

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Langford under perfect weather conditions for the annual Goddess Run over the weekend.

Dressed in purple and pink race shirts, some of the roughly 900 racers donned tutus and tiaras as they participated in the five and 10-kilometre runs, beginning and ending at Belmont Secondary school.

Top finishers in the BMO 5K were Bailey Haugan (19:28), Sophie Mallory (21:20) and Live Rabien (23:42). In the Westhills 10K, Jenner Court (41:20) took first place followed by Chantelle Smith (44:08) and Karlie Leclaire (44:38).

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day for the event,” said race director Cathy Noel. “After a number of years with record-breaking heat, the temperatures this year were ideal. Mix that with our new course and start/finish area and it was once again an inspiring morning of women meeting their goals.”

For many it was their first race, for others it’s become an annual tradition. This year’s run saw friends, families and co-workers participate as well as a group of women who were running in memory of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett who died in the line of duty in 2016.

Not only was it a feel-good event, but the Goddess Run was also a fundraiser for the B.C. Cancer Foundation. In the last seven years, the run has raised more than $180,000 for charity.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Roughly 900 women took part in the seventh annual Goddess Run, beginning and ending at Belmont Secondary School in Langford, on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Roughly 900 women took part in the seventh annual Goddess Run, beginning and ending at Belmont Secondary School in Langford, on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Previous story
Pipe organ an instrument of worship, and more, at Christ Church Cathedral

Just Posted

Man who killed Mountie pleads guilty in second crash

Kenneth Jacob Fenton and his passenger “very, very lucky” to be alive

Women enjoy perfect day for annual Goddess Run

Roughly 900 runners took to the streets in Langford

Affordable housing opportunity connected to new Crystal Pool project

Recommendations include placing residential above parking lot required for new recreation centre

Canadian Francophone Games come to West Coast in 2020

Oak Bay, Victoria, Esquimalt, and Saanich host youth Games featuring art, leadership, sports

Pipe organ an instrument of worship, and more, at Christ Church Cathedral

Tune-up of Hellmuth Wolff organ comes just in time for Summer Concert Series

VIDEO: A look at Golf Canada’s new home in Victoria

A sneak peek at Golf Canada’s new programs, athletes and facilities in the West Shore

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Most Read