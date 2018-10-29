Women in Business: 30s Milestone Woman Kaitlyn McConnell

Kaitlyn McConnell is a Business Analyst supporting entrepreneurship with the Women’s Enterprise Centre.

Victoria News: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

Kaitlyn McConnell: Don’t overthink so much and to let go of the things that you can’t control. My favourite quote is “Everything is OK in the end, if it’s not OK, it’s not the end.”

VN: What do you like about being a woman?

KM: I love how mentally strong and capable women are. We have an incredible capacity to juggle a lot of things while still maintaining some form of order.

VN: Your guilty pleasure?

KM: Wine and reality TV.

VN: How do you find balance in your life?

KM: Balance is tough. I have a young family and a husband who works a lot so I do find making time for myself challenging. I try to exercise and I try to get my kids to bed early so I have a couple hours to myself to decompress from the day.

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

KM: In my role at Women’s Enterprise Centre I have women coming to me and our team for all sorts of business help and guidance. Whether they need help with writing a business plan, are looking for someone to talk to about their growth challenges, needing a loan or wanting to be mentored by an experience entrepreneur, we can help!

I love my job and am grateful for the opportunity to help women entrepreneurs succeed!