Jennifer Young, Director of Marketing & Communications for the United Way Greater Victoria

Women in Business: 50s Milestone Woman Jennifer Young

Jennifer Young is the Director of Marketing & Communications for the United Way Greater Victoria.

Victoria News: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

Jennifer Young: Do work that aligns with your values. If you care about people and community and making a difference, then try to find a job that fits that description.

VN: Your guilty pleasure?

JY: The classics – wine and chocolate – and reality cooking shows.

VN: What is the one thing you’d never be without and why?

JY: Family. I have the fortune of having a strong, supportive family who are my rock. I have lived in many different cities across Canada but family is always close by.

VN: What is your proudest achievement?

JY: Getting a new story about United Way’s support of Syrian families featured on the front page of the Province newspaper. Unfortunately this happened on a day that the Province’s printing press broke down so only a fraction of their newspapers got printed. I never was able to get my hands on a hard copy of the newspaper!

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

JY: To provide another perspective about an issue or a problem. I’m a good listener and enjoy hashing out problems and finding new ways to look at things.

