Women in Business Business Leader: Rosalind Scott

Teaching the business of business

Rosalind Scott, President and CEO, BBB-Vancouver Island.

Here in Victoria, the phrase “business leadership” is in many ways synonymous with the name Rosalind Scott.

Yet the longtime executive director of the Better Business Bureau – Vancouver Island didn’t set out on a business career. Following a degree in English literature and French from the University of Victoria, Scott headed to Papua New Guinea as a Canadian University Students Overseas – CUSO – volunteer.

On her return home Scott earned her teaching certification, teaching locally for 15 years, before the desire for a career change led her first to become an employment consultant, before becoming Executive Director of the Westshore Chamber of Commerce. In the community, volunteering has taken her to roles in the arts, with social service organizations, Rotary and as an ambassador for the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

Each step along the way has led to her current position as President and CEO with BBB-VI, which she accepted in 2008.

Yet like everything that led to it, the role at its core is teaching, whether that means helping businesses work towards best practices or educating consumers about protecting themselves from scams, among the myriad roles under the BBB umbrella.

“I love everything about business – what makes a great business and what people need to get to that place,” Scott reflects.

“I’m always very proud of the BBB system and look forward to making it even better,” she says, noting that she also works on the committee that audits other BBBs each year to ensure they meet the organization’s 54 standards.

“That means my BBB has to be perfect and I’m incredibly proud of my staff for the work they do.”

