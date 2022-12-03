All clothes that are donated are very carefully picked through, to ensure that they are good quality and clean. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Women in Need Resale non-profit opens new shop in Saanich, ‘it was a labour of love’

The new store will help the non-profit provide community services to women and LGBTQIA2S+ people

Women in Need (WIN) Resale opened a new Greater Victoria location with their store in Saanich, which will help fund various community programs.

The Women in Need Community Co-Op is a non-profit that used revenue from resales and donations to fund programs for people in the area.

WIN Co-op opened the new location on Saturday (Dec. 3) in Saanich Centre on Quadra Street.

Julie Brown, who helped open this location said it was really a labour of love, with it being the second one they’ve opened this year.

“We are a small space and so proud of the fact that this is store number five including the pop-up store,” she said. “It just adds to what we can give to our programs, which is why we do what we do.”

This location, like the others, is selective in what donations they accept. Brown said all clothes must be washed and of good quality.

Accepting good-quality and trendy items helps the stores sell more, which in turn helps them fund more programs.

The non-profit offers programs for women, transgender, non-binary and two-spirit people for things like financial self-sufficiency, wellness and crisis situations.

Nearly 2000 people participate in WIN programs annually and this new store aims to increase the number of people the non-profit can reach.

Because of the work they do, Brown said she believes when people donate to WIN, they are making a conscious choice based on their values.

“We are so thrilled to be opening this weekend,” said WIN’s executive director, Clare Yazganoglu in a statement. “This new shop joins our other locations in being a crucial part of how we provide our five empowerment programs in the community.”

This location, like the others on Pandora Street, Cook Street and Wilson Street will be open seven days a week.

For more information on how to donate clothes, shoes or household goods visit womeninneed.ca

