Past president of the Rotary Club of Sidney by the Sea, Bruce Burns, presents an oversized novelty cheque to Karen Morgan, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. (Submitted file photo)

Women in recovery to benefit from Sidney Rotary Club raffle

Umbrella Society and the Mustard Seed Food Network to benefit from online raffle’s proceeds

The Rotary Club of Sidney is holding a raffle to benefit a food bank and an organization providing support to women struggling with substance abuse issues.

The Umbrella Society is a group that offers counselling, housing and outreach services to vulnerable people and their families. They say their vision is to “embrace and support all those affected by substance use and concurrent mental health challenges.”

They run three recovery houses, two for women and one for men. There is no time limit for residents to stay and they can work, volunteer or go to school as they follow their individualized recovery programs. Donations help, as residents have to pay a monthly rent during their stay. Hudson House has been nominated to receive part of the raffle funds and is described as a haven for women who have completed a minimum of 30 days in stabilization or a residential treatment facility. While there, each resident works with an Umbrella Outreach Worker, to help meet their recovery objectives.

The Mustard Seed is a Victoria-based community “Street Church” that aims to “fight hunger and restore faith.” Among other services, it runs a food bank, family centre and hospitality program. Its part of the funds is to go towards a dehydrator, which will extend its food storage and distribution capabilities.

In order to increase their scope, this year the Rotary Club is running its raffle online. A licence has been acquired from the BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch and tickets are now on sale.

Escape Solutions has contributed the grand prize of a one-week stay in a two-bedroom ocean view condo in the five-star Halii Kai Beach Resort, on the Big Island of Hawaii, plus $2,000 cash towards travel costs.

Second prize is a WestJet return airfare for two and third prize is $500. There are 5,600 tickets for sale and the sale ends Sept. 2, 2019.

To purchase a ticket, visit sbts.rafflenexus.com. Tickets cost $10, while three-ticket packs are $25 and 10-ticket packs cost $50.

For more information on the Umbrella Society visit umbrellasociety.ca. To find out more about the Mustard Seed, visit mustardseed.ca.


