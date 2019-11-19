Work begins on Admirals Bridge to install wastewater pipe, possible traffic changes

Construction will take approximately six to eight weeks to complete

The Capital Regional District (CRD) started work on Monday, Nov. 18, on construction to Admirals Bridge to install a pipe, part of its Wastewater Management Project. Locals should expect some noise associated with construction work including construction machinery, drilling and hammering, and truck back-up beepers over next six to eight weeks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

There will also be scaffolding on the side of the bridge, and the pipe will be installed under the bridge.

Locals can also expect some changes to traffic, but the CRD’s construction notice dated Nov. 15 states two-way traffic will be maintained during most of the work, with occasional single lane alternating traffic when required.

The northbound-turn lane from Admirals Road onto Esson Road will be used as a through lane for eastbound traffic. This includes cyclists, as the eastbound bike lane will ne closed and cyclists will be asked to take the through lane.

The south sidewalk is closed during construction, with a pedestrian detour route and signage in place. The crosswalk west of the bridge remains open, and pedestrian access is open on the north side of the bridge.

