WorkBC Westshore hosts free ‘lunch and learn’ workshop for small businesses

The event takes place on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WorkBC Westshore has an upcoming ‘lunch and learn’ workshop, specifically designed for small business growth on Oct. 22. Featured speaker Lisa Jorgenson, left, and Kim Dillon. (Photo provided by WorkBC Westshore)

WorkBC Westshore hosts a ‘lunch and learn’ workshop, specifically designed for small business growth.

Participants will hear from local experts on topics including personality types in the workplace, employee retention, and wage subsidy for hiring employees to name a few. Light complimentary lunch is served at noon.

“We want small business owners to know that they aren’t alone,” says Kim Dillon, community relations coordinator for WorkLink Employment Society. “We’ve worked with many business owners who want to become successful entrepreneurs. At network events like this, amazing things can happen.”

The free event, sponsored by the WestShore Chamber of Commerce, takes place at Work BC Westshore, 201-3179 Jacklin Rd., on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact info-langford@workbc.ca or call 250-478-9525.

