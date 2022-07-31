World-class sand sculpting major draw for Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival

Local artists who’ve competed around the world will showcase their talents at Cadboro-Gyro Park during the Cadboro Bay Festival on Aug. 7. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)

The Cadboro Bay Festival is making its return to Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7 for an afternoon of live music, food and free activities.

Residents will be able to witness local sand sculptors in action, creating giant world-class sculptures out of nothing but water and sand, in the event’s biggest highlight. They’ll also have the chance to vote for their favourite sculpture to help decide the winner of the Pepper’s People’s Choice Award.

“How great to see the return of this much-loved beach side festival. We are delighted to invite all families to join us at this much-loved festival we’re holding for the first time since 2019,” Mayor Fred Haynes said in a release. “Spend your Sunday at the park enjoying the activities, music and food in this beautiful location.”

There will be a variety of hands-on activities and food vendors, as well as bouncy castles and arts and crafts stations. Local bands Rock of Ages, Cookeilidh and Tune Raiders will be performing throughout the afternoon.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information about the Cadboro Bay Festival, including parking and shuttle bus details, visit Saanich.ca and search under News.

FoodLive musicparksSaanich