Year of the Rat: Celebrate Chinese New Year with Victoria food fundraiser

The Year of the Rat officially starts on Jan. 25, 2020. The rat is the first animal of the Chinese zodiac and individuals born under this sign possess strengths that make them brilliant business people. The rat’s personality is outgoing, cheerful and sociable in character.

To celebrate, the 26th annual Chinese New Year banquet hosted by the Victoria Chinatown Lioness, is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 at Golden City Restaurant. The event features an eight-course authentic Chinese dinner. The organization’s main fundraiser, the dinner sells out each year.

Dinner proceeds give the club the opportunity to make many donations to organizations in Greater Victoria and internationally.

Recent beneficiaries include $1,000 to the BC Children’s Hospital and $5,000 to the new Chinatown Community Services Centre.

Support for the community includes more than $50,000 to international relief over the years and an annual bursary at the University of Victoria.

Created in 1991, the Victoria Chinatown Lioness Club is an all-woman service organization and part of Lions International, an international network more than 1.3 million people in 202 countries. The club fosters participation in Chinese Canadian heritage and culture, but is open to members from a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and professions.

Tickets are $50 and available in person at 1161 Fort St. Visit victoriachinatownlioness.com to learn more about the organization.



