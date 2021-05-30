YES Awards outdoor celebration shines spotlight on Oak Bay youth

Find a special section in the June 10 edition of the Oak Bay News

The 2021 Young Exceptional Star Awards will be handed out in the park behind the Oak Bay municipal hall on June 3. (Black Press Media file photo)

In 13 years Oak Bay has recognized nearly 150 youth with its Young Exceptional Star Awards.

A dinner gala is always part of the recognition, and while the pandemic nixed the planned feast held most recently at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, parents, kids and business sponsors will still get dressed up for 2021.

While there will be no dinner, a pandemic-appropriate celebration is planned for June 3 by invite in the park at the rear of municipal hall.

The awards, open to youth in Grade 6 and older, emphasize the positive achievements of Oak Bay’s young people by recognizing those who distinguish themselves in such areas as volunteerism, arts, citizenship, academics and athletics, or have overcome obstacles to achieve their goals.

The gala puts together winning youth, business sponsors, nominators and community leaders. While this year the party may look a little different, readers can still expect to see a special spotlight on these youth in the pages of their community newspaper.

Pick up the June 10 edition of the Oak Bay News or find it online at oakbaynews.com under e-editions for a special section highlight the community’s exceptional youth.

