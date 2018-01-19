Yoga conference offers 65-plus pass

The Victoria Yoga Conference offers a ‘wisdom pass’ for those aged 65 and better.

The 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference features a diverse list of presenters and sessions. The conference runs Feb. 9 to 11, at the University of Victoria.

“We have much to learn from the elders in our community and yet often they do not see themselves participating in events like these,” said Carolyne Taylor, creator of the conference, now in it’s sixth year. ” “Through this initiative we hope to welcome many of what we consider to be our wisdom community – people like my mom and her friends that are still practicing yoga at 65-plus years of age.”

The Victoria Yoga Conference offers a weekend wisdom pass for $65.

Visit victoriayogaconference.com for details on the event.