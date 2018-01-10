Young Saanich Peninsula hockey players nearing their goal

Peninsula Minor Hockey’s Atom A Eagles close to their goal of $2,000 for the Larry Orr Foundation

Peninsula Eagles’ Atom A players celebrate winning a hockey tournament in Delta over the holidays. (Submitted)

A group of young hockey players on the Saanich Peninsula are closing in on their fundraising goal to help support other kids who might not be able to afford to play the sport.

This season, the nine-and-10-year-olds on the Peninsula Eagles Atom A team hoped to raise $2,000 for the Larry Orr Foundation and KidSport. They got the idea through their parents the season before, using left over money from team fundraising efforts and were able to donate around $1,000 to the Foundation. This time, they set their goal: to take pledges per goal in order to hit their target.

Parent Brad Weinmeyer says the team has had support from the community since they announced their plan and are up to around $10 per goal in total pledges.

And so far this season, the team has scored close to 200 goals — and they have almost half a season of hockey left to play.

“The kids know this is a team effort,” Weinmeyer said, adding the players are out there having fun and doing a good thing for their community.

He said this is the first time the team has run a fundraiser like this, noting they ave in the past run bottle drives and other events to raise money for the team. And last year, instead of using the left over money for team swag, they agreed to make a donation to help others who might not otherwise get a chance to play.

“The kids know they are so fortunate and this was a way for them to give something back.”

And so far, their plan has been working out well.

With close to 200 goals already this season, the Atom A Eagles are sitting at 20 wins, three losses and two ties. Weinmeyer said they went undefeated (including those two tie games) in a tournament in Delta over the holidays — which they won.

In league play, the team is 4-1 with plenty of hockey left to play. They are on the road a lot this month and their last two home games are Feb. 17 and 25 (both games have 4 p.m. start times) at Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich. Weimeyer said he’s sure the players will score a few more goals and will likely exceed their season goal.

He added they are very thankful for all the community support they have received.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria Yoga Conference open for registration
Next story
Severe infection threatens kitten’s eyesight

Just Posted

Victoria woman walking her dog pricked by needle found in paper bag

Incident comes just one day after a toddler was pricked by a discarded needle downtown

Dog deemed ‘not dangerous’ in Saanich daycare incident

Saanich Pound says daycare investigation is over, dog not dangerous

CRD staff, Victoria mayor call for shift in direction on sewage sludge processing

Shelving of well-researched integrated resource management plan could save millions

Esquimalt council approves multi-unit residential project on Fernhill Road

Neighbours concerned over parking, traffic, but council greenlights low-rise building

UPDATE: Child pricked by discarded needle, restaurant owner comes forward

Incident took place Monday at Pandora Avenue McDonald’s

Spike in graffiti for Oak Bay

“Someone knows who this is and I encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers”

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandle

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

Most Read