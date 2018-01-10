Young Saanich Peninsula hockey players nearing their goal

A group of young hockey players on the Saanich Peninsula are closing in on their fundraising goal to help support other kids who might not be able to afford to play the sport.

This season, the nine-and-10-year-olds on the Peninsula Eagles Atom A team hoped to raise $2,000 for the Larry Orr Foundation and KidSport. They got the idea through their parents the season before, using left over money from team fundraising efforts and were able to donate around $1,000 to the Foundation. This time, they set their goal: to take pledges per goal in order to hit their target.

Parent Brad Weinmeyer says the team has had support from the community since they announced their plan and are up to around $10 per goal in total pledges.

And so far this season, the team has scored close to 200 goals — and they have almost half a season of hockey left to play.

“The kids know this is a team effort,” Weinmeyer said, adding the players are out there having fun and doing a good thing for their community.

He said this is the first time the team has run a fundraiser like this, noting they ave in the past run bottle drives and other events to raise money for the team. And last year, instead of using the left over money for team swag, they agreed to make a donation to help others who might not otherwise get a chance to play.

“The kids know they are so fortunate and this was a way for them to give something back.”

And so far, their plan has been working out well.

With close to 200 goals already this season, the Atom A Eagles are sitting at 20 wins, three losses and two ties. Weinmeyer said they went undefeated (including those two tie games) in a tournament in Delta over the holidays — which they won.

In league play, the team is 4-1 with plenty of hockey left to play. They are on the road a lot this month and their last two home games are Feb. 17 and 25 (both games have 4 p.m. start times) at Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich. Weimeyer said he’s sure the players will score a few more goals and will likely exceed their season goal.

He added they are very thankful for all the community support they have received.



editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter