Edward Milne Community School Gr. 12 student Dymetri Taylor (front), Gr. 9 student Alex Morgan and Gr. 11 student Miles Drabitt share their opinions about the 2020 provincial election, as youth who are not old enough to vote. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

B.C. VOTES 2020: They can’t vote, but Sooke’s Edward Milne students have opinions about the provincial election

Students skeptical over voting for a teenager

Dymetri Taylor believes the snap election called by Premier John Horgan was a decision that only benefits New Democrats, but he would still vote for the NDP because of the party’s economic recovery response during the pandemic. But he legally can’t.

Unlike young hopeful B.C. Green candidate Kate O’Conner in the Saanich-South riding, he won’t be turning 18 in time for the provincial election.

“I want to know that the person I’m voting for has some experience behind them,” said the 17-year-old. “I want the candidate to have to be paying their taxes, own a home or maybe have some background in politics already.”

His family usually votes Conservative, but he believes the NDP is a decent choice for him with the lack of representation on the Island.

Once a candidate hits around 25, then he might see them as a considerable choice.

Alex Morgan is 14-years-old, but he says he would put his vote towards the NDP or Greens Party if given a chance.

He agrees with their policies about carbon emissions and is scared about the effects of climate change.

“I’d rather not have an unsurvivable planet to live in when I grow up,” said the Grade 9 student.

Morgan said he wants to see whichever party gains control to increase their local businesses’ investments to keep the economy alive. He sees himself possibly running for politics in the future, but he’s hesitant whether his debating skills would be strong enough.

While COVID has been a critical issue on the campaign trail, Grade 11 student Miles Drabbit sees the housing crisis as the most significant problem to address.

“When I grow up, I might not be able to afford to live in Victoria at all,” said the 15-year-old. “When I was younger, a million dollars could go far for my parents. Now, you’ll be lucky to find a small space for an insane price.”

Drabbit pointed out he would give his vote towards the NDP because he appreciates its goal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A year ago, the teen began thinking about going into politics and has kept it in the back of his mind. He believes in the importance of giving young people a voice, but he’s skeptical whether that means voting in a teenager.

“It was great that people saw Justin Trudeau as a younger guy and gave him the vote, but he’s not an 18-year-old.”

The provincial election is on Saturday (Oct. 24).

READ MORE: 17 and Green, St. Michael grad seeks Saanich South seat

ALSO READ: Sooke’s youth are engaged and want a vote on their future

 

