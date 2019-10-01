Election signs vandalized in Saanich-Gulf Islands district

‘Please do not silence our democratic voices,’ says candidate

Saanich-Gulf Islands Conservative party candidate David Busch has noted that almost 40 of his signs have been stolen or damaged. (Photo courtesy Saanich-Gulf Islands Conservative campaign)

Saanich-Gulf Islands Conservative party candidate David Busch says almost 40 of his signs have been stolen or damaged between the University of Victoria and West Saanich Road.

Suzanne Baril, the Busch campaign sign chair, said that the party is in the process of replacing 17 of their medium to large signs which were damaged and vandalized. Twenty supporters also reported their lawn signs had been damaged or stolen.

Several of the Conservative signs had the acronym ACAB spray painted on them. Baril said this stands for “All Cops Are Bastard.”

In a social media post, Busch pointed out that election sign vandalism is subject to a $5,000 fine or a prison sentence and is an attack on the democratic process. He noted that the Conservatives are proud to display their signs alongside those of their opponents in the district.

“Our Canadian democracy is only strengthened with more choices,” he wrote. “Please do not silence our democratic voices.”

For the federal election, the Conservative party has chosen to limit the number of signs placed on public property on Vancouver Island. Small signs will be reserved for the lawns of supports.

The party asks that residents keep an eye out for vandals and call the local campaign or police non-emergency line is someone is spotted damaging the signs.

