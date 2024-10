Ronna-Rae Leonard was the B.C. NDP candidate for Courtenay-Comox

B.C. NDP MLA candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard lost the provincial election seat to the Conservative’s candidate, Brennan Day by 234 votes. Leonard recently put in a request for a recount due to the close margin of votes. Her request was denied by Elections B.C. though, cementing the win for Day.

Leonard has yet to comment on her loss to the Comox Valley Record.