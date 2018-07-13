Victoria artist Craig Bauer works on a piece inspired by Chesterman Beach in Tofino at the 30th annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In. Hundreds of artists, musicians and vendors took part in the popular one-day event, which happens this year on July 21. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

31st annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In promises something for every taste in art, food

Moss Street from Fort to Dallas will be covered, with artists, vendors, and attendees this July 21

One of the most popular visual arts events in Greater Victoria returns to Moss Street in Victoria’s Rockland and Fairfield neighbourhoods July 21.

The 31st TD Art Gallery Paint-In gives visitors an up close and personal look at art in the making and features more than 19 artists working in various styles and methods.

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria director Jon Tupper notes that this free event offers great exposure to those practising visual arts and other creative mediums.

“On the heels of the wonderful news of provincial government funding for The Next Gallery project, we are delighted to celebrate the TD Art Gallery Paint-In, welcoming thousands of people from across the region to our neighbourhood, where we plan to celebrate art and our community for decades to come,” he says.

The Paint-In runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Fort Street to Dallas Road, and dogs, strollers and other mobility vehicles are welcome. Eight imagination stations can be found along the route, and a pet station courtesy of Bosley’s on Yates makes its return this year.

A selection of food vendors offering full meals to snacks can be found at various points along Moss Street.

If you’d rather not wade through the crowds, the gallery at 1040 Moss St. throws open the doors for an open house between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Also nearby, a family friendly beverage garden featuring craft beer, B.C. wines and local ciders is available.

An evening event happens from 5-9 p.m., where musical entertainment will be provided outside the gallery by Phantom Thieves (dance/electronic/funk; 5 p.m.) and Teenage Violets (rock n’ roll/surf/rockabilly; 7 p.m.) For more details, visit aggv.ca/td-art-gallery-paint.

– Monday Magazine staff

