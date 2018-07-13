5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer

Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields of West Shore Parks and Recreation this weekend with some big names taking the stage.

The outdoor music festival will take place July 13 to 15 after taking a year hiatus and will once again feature a three-day format with a lineup of international, Canadian and local artists

This year’s lineup includes Brian Wilson (of the Beach Boys), Social Distortion, X Ambassadors, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, The Sheepdogs, Bedouin Soundclash and Metchosin’s Jesse Roper. Other artists include Corb Lund, Allen Stone, Dear Rouge, Felix Cartal, Skiitour and Rising Appalachia.

Spend an evening with the Bard

The Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival is running at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus.

The festival presents The Tempest Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Pericles will be performed on stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The tale of Pericles is that of a young prince who, having discovered the king of Antioch’s deadly secret, must flee for his life. He describes the king’s anger with the line “Few love to hear the sins they love to act,” a line as relevant to the powerful men in today’s world as it was to the king of Antioch.

The Tempest can also be said to maintain its relevance in its examination of the human soul. Take, for example, the line “Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows.” It’s an observation that has been quoted and paraphrased countless times and remains as relevant today as it was in 1611.

Tickets are $26, and $21 for students and seniors 65+. Festival passes are available. Children 12 and under are free.

Spice up your weekend

Salsa dancing, mariachi music, Mexican food and even piñatas, who could ask for more. Festival Mexicano runs Saturday and Sunday (July 14 and 15) from noon to 5 p.m. in Centennial Square.

On Saturday night, the fun continues for adults at the nearby Victoria Events Centre on Broad Street, with dance lessons and live music from Cuban band, Brisas del Palmar. The dance runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A perfect summer fit

Check out Canadian arts, and burn some calories with Theatre SKAM’s 10th annual SKAMpede performance festival.

Artists from Victoria to Toronto will showcase their new works July 14 and 15 on Vic West’s Harbour Road and along the Galloping Goose Trail. Up to 16 free theatre, dance and other short performance events are available in this engaging summer festival.

Cyclists, walkers, and other movers meet up and register at the Hub. Riders of all ages fuel up, add pizzazz to their ride and get set with a map. At various stages along the Trail, sit back and watch the handful of select shows picked from across Canada.

Saanich goes back to the future

A time capsule containing items showing what Saanich looked like during Canada’s 150th sesquicentennial birthday in 2017 will be officially sealed.

On Sunday at 11 a.m. the public is invited to witness the waterproof time capsule sealed into a cement monument in front of Saanich’s municipal hall, where it will remain until it’s opened in 2067. Following the ceremony refreshments and music will be provided on Middleton Plaza.

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

