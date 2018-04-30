9 to 5: What a way to make a livin’

Tumble outta bed and stumble to the MacPherson Playhouse this weekend to hear the Victoria Operatic Society work hard performing Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical.

Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie of the same name, starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this 2008 musical adaptation has received four Tony Award nominations, along with 13 New York Drama Desk Award nominations and the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Score.

A high-energy, good humoured story of friendship and revenge in the yuppie paradise of the 1980s, the production combines music, nostalgia and gender politics together with its story of three female coworkers hatching a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying boss.

Directed and choreographed by Pat Rundell and starring Fran Bitonti, Jolene White and Tara Britt in the three leads, the VOS production features 12 new songs written by Parton, along with the Number 1 hit single “9 to 5” from the original movie.

9 to 5: The Musical runs from May 4 to 13. Tickets are available at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or at the McPherson Box Office.

– Monday contributor