9 to 5: What a way to make a livin’

Victoria Operatic Society tackles Dolly Parton’s musical version of 80’s movie

Tumble outta bed and stumble to the MacPherson Playhouse this weekend to hear the Victoria Operatic Society work hard performing Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical.

Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie of the same name, starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this 2008 musical adaptation has received four Tony Award nominations, along with 13 New York Drama Desk Award nominations and the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Score.

A high-energy, good humoured story of friendship and revenge in the yuppie paradise of the 1980s, the production combines music, nostalgia and gender politics together with its story of three female coworkers hatching a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying boss.

Directed and choreographed by Pat Rundell and starring Fran Bitonti, Jolene White and Tara Britt in the three leads, the VOS production features 12 new songs written by Parton, along with the Number 1 hit single “9 to 5” from the original movie.

9 to 5: The Musical runs from May 4 to 13. Tickets are available at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or at the McPherson Box Office.

– Monday contributor

Previous story
Cheeky British stand-up coming to UVic

Just Posted

Vancouver Island School of Art looking for new home

Increasing SD61 enrolment prompts district’s termination of lease with Quadra Street facility

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

Premier pledges more work on Highway 14

$10 million in improvements just a start, John Hiorgan says

Competition is tough: Brand specialist offers advice at Victoria construction conference

Terry O’Reilly says the biggest trick is to zig when others zag

Renovations open doors to mobility challenged teen

Horizon Pacific provides free work on Saanich home to accommodate family of six

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

9 to 5: What a way to make a livin’

Victoria Operatic Society tackles Dolly Parton’s musical version of 80’s movie

Cheeky British stand-up coming to UVic

Jimmy Carr brings his sardonic sense of humour to the Farquhar Auditorium May 22

Keep potent, boozy drinks out of young hands, experts urge

Concerns raised about limiting alcohol content, moving away from deceptive advertising and reducing sugar

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Most Read