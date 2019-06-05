Abstract Realism show in Sidney a hit, runs until Thursday

Dana Craft and William Watt showing 22 landscape paintings in ArtSea gallery

Dana Craft and William Watt in front of their paintings at the Art Sea gallery in Tulista Park, Sidney. (Submission)

Two Central Saanich artists welcomed people on the Peninsula to visit their exhibition, Twi-Light: Abstract Realism in Landscapes, at the ArtSea gallery, in Sidney.

The event showcased 22 landscape and Abstract Realism paintings. While Abstract painting makes no clear reference to everyday objects, Abstract Realism captures the sense of objects, while retaining the freedom and imagination of Abstract art.

ALSO READ: Peninsula’s cat painter sells her 70-work art collection

The two artists, Dana Craft and William (Bill) Watt both focus on landscapes for this exhibition, but each brings their own style to the collection.

Craft mixes cold wax with oil, producing a goopy media that she uses to create layered textures on canvas.

She says, instead of using a brush, “oil and cold wax mixed together and applied with a palette knife is looser and more free flowing, giving a freer feeling to the painting. Even though you can tell what it is, it has a more abstract feel to it. It’s fun to do.”

Watt uses acrylics for his abstract paintings and hung the show, producing a clean, uncluttered aesthetic. The space has been described as “very zen-like,” allowing the paintings to be the focus for visitors. Watt has been painting since he earned his fine art degree in 1976 and says he is inspired by “en plein air” painting. On his website he writes, “I am always trying to view the scene as the pristine environment unaltered by the human machine that could be grinding away just outside the edges of the canvas.”

ALSO READ: Phillips Backyard Weekender announces line-up of dance, reggae, dream-pop and hip-hop

While Watt is at home with a wide vista rolling in front of his easel, Craft prefers her home studio on the banks of Prospect Lake. She does turn her hand at “en plein air” painting weekly though, and the pair met in the Saanich Peninsula Plein Air Painters group, run by North Saanich artist Keith Levang.

Craft says she is inspired by nature but also shape and form. She welcomes residents to stop by and talk art as well as view the paintings.

Paintings will be available for purchase either through the artists’ websites or at the McTavish Academy of Art. The Academy will host them during the ArtSea Spring Studio Tour, on June 8 and 9, and for a month afterwards in their gallery. For more information on the artists’ work visit danacraftart.com and williamwatt.net.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes summer with two concerts

Just Posted

Public left guessing one month after downtown Victoria fire

The cause of the fire and the location of the caretaker have yet to be established

One of Saanich’s worst intersection records another collision

Collision happened Wednesday morning and police report no injuries

Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Suspects remain in custody

Victoria filmmaker documents stories of Second World War veterans

Eric Brunt has interviewed more than 350 Canadian veterans so far

#AllIn2019 conference attracts hundreds of philanthropy leaders to Victoria

Conference runs June 6 to 8, brings leaders representing 15 countries

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Loved ones looking for help after Cowichan Bay man attacked, suffers cracked skull

A well-known Cowichan Bay couple needs help, after an attack at Pier… Continue reading

Man arrested in machete-wielding incident on Vancouver Island pleads guilty

Two men were charged after brandishing weapons in response to laser pointer provocation

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Most Read