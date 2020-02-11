‘Actoids’ hit the stage at UVic’s Phoenix Theatre in February

A robotic actor somehow is given the ability to laugh, which leads to hilarious results, in Phoenix Theatre’s newest production, Comic Potential, running Feb. 13-22.

A sci-fi take on Pygmalion brings androids and what it means to be human comes to UVic’s Phoenix Theatre this month.

University of Victoria theatre students showcase award-winning British playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s 1998 satire Comic Potential from Feb. 13-22.

The story takes place in the near future, when human actors have been replaced by lifelike robots, known as “actoids.” When idealistic young writer Adam discovers that soap opera actoid Jacie (known as JCF 31333) has the ability – or design flaw – to laugh, chaos ensues.

Adam hits numerous walls as he plans to create a TV show with the increasingly human android, among them the threat of Jacee having her memory wiped. Not to mention, the two characters start to fall for each other.

Comic Potential stemmed from Ayckbourn’s musings on humans’ ability to laugh and fall in love, and whether those traits should be reserved only for humans. This humorous satire features a cast of wildly different characters, which fans of Born Yesterday and My Fair Lady may enjoy.

After its debut, the play moved to London’s West End in 1999. Later that year, Comic Potential was nominated for a Laurence Olivier award for Best Comedy. Phoenix Theatre’s production is directed by Conrad Alexandrowicz.

Tickets start at $15. For more information, check out the Phoenix Theatre online or go to events.uvic.ca.


