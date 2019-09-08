Actor from Salt Spring Island to appear on ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Greyston Holt featured in show filmed in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Actor Greyston Holt, originally from Salt Spring Island, will grace the screens of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ starting on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The actor, now based in Vancouver, will appear in the final four episodes of season four, which airs every Sunday evening on the Hallmark Channel, until its finale on Sept. 29.

Holt says he was thrilled for the opportunity to work on the mid-Island.

“Filming in Parksville, on the Island is such a treat. It feels like a second home to me,” said Holt.

READ MORE: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ back on the airwaves for a fourth season

Holt can’t give away too many spoilers, but he does say that there will be a new prospect of love for Abby, the main character.

Working on the series was also an opportunity to re-connect with old friend Andrew Francis, another Canadian actor who plays Connor O’Brien on the series.

“We’ve been waiting for this day to happen to work together again,” said Holt.

Although Holt was born in Calgary, his family moved out to Salt Spring when he was quite young. He considers the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island his home, and has fond memories of many a trip to the mid-Island.

“Growing up on Salt Spring, I’d go snowboarding on Mt Washington, go to Parksville, Tofino. Driving up and down the Island Highway was a constant thing,” said Holt.

He comes to visit often, as he still has family on Salt Spring and owns a house there.

”I am very attached to the area still. I’m always over on the Island or on Salt Spring,” said Holt.

READ MORE: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ helps build film crews, business and tourism in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

“Hornby Island, Tofino, Galliano… I love it all. Those places are magic, they’re so special… I could spend the whole summer at Tribune Bay and be quite content,” said Holt.

Asked if he had any advice for aspiring actors from the region, Holt gave some cautionary words from his time in the industry.

“Have thick skin. Be patient. Be open. It’s such a crapshoot, the industry. It’s so different for every person. Every person’s success happens for different reasons. But patience, and having thick skin are definitely two things I recommend. It can beat you down. The highs are high, and the lows are low,” said Holt.

The fourth season of Chesapeake Shores aired its first episode on Aug. 25. The show is filmed in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area and is a great economic driver for the region.

There is no word yet of a fifth season being filmed as of yet. Producer Matt Drake says renewal of the show will depend on its fourth-season ratings.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

