Raymond Salgado from Lantzville received four yeses during the April 11 episode of ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’ (Canada’s Got Talent Instagram photo)

Raymond Salgado from Lantzville received four yeses during the April 11 episode of ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’ (Canada’s Got Talent Instagram photo)

All four ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ judges say yes to Island singer Raymond Salgado

Singer covered Bryan Adams’s Heaven during the April 11 episode

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado is one of the best the Canada’s Got Talent judges have heard.

The 24-year-old singer went before Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus on the April 11 episode of the national reality talent show and amazed all four judges with his vocal chops.

Salgado showcased his talent on the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls and sang Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning himself four ‘yeses’ across the board and a standing ovation.

“You, in my opinion, are the best we’ve heard,” Mandel said.

Before his performance, Salgado talked about his audition for American Idol last year, noting how he was told he “wasn’t ready” at the time.

“I think it’s safe to say today you were ready … Today is your day,” Singh said.

Offishall agreed, adding that this was just the singer’s first performance, but he had a feeling the judges would see him in the finals.

“Rejection is devastating … But to be rejected on an international stage, it can crush you and it can stop you,” Mandel said. “So to show up makes you even stronger.”

On social media, the singer posted a video showing him excitedly celebrating the win with show host Lindsay Ell, and wrote that he considers it a “full circle” moment he’s dreamed of since he was a child.

“After every rejection in life, whether that was with music, people not accepting my sexuality or my culture, I really never thought in a million years a small Island man could possibly achieve something that I didn’t think I was able to reach,” he posted.

Comox-based stand-up comic Syd Bosel also appeared in the episode to ‘roast her children,’ also earning four ‘yeses’ from the judges.

The reality talent show airs Tuesdays on CityTV.

READ MORE: Lantzville singer to showcase his vocal chops on ‘Canada’s Got Talent’


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘BLK: An Origin Story’ takes home five Canadian Screen Awards on first day
Next story
Vancouver Island MusicFest lands international superstar Sarah McLachlan

Just Posted

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)
No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says

Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Man charged after loaded revolver, almost 500 rounds of ammunition seized in Saanich

Scorched garden beds and contaminated soil are all that remains after an April 8 inferno at the Oaklands Community Association gardens. (Photo by Sandy Robertson)
‘It’s a huge blow’: Fire damage seeps deep into soil and souls for Victoria community gardeners

John Lukie was named best goal tender at the 2023 International Air Traffic Controller Hockey tournament, held in Charlotte, N.C. Lukie has been working toward the recognition since he first put on the pads in 2008. (Courtesy of John Lukie)
‘Totally unexpected’: Sidney man named top netminder at international hockey tournament