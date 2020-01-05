Director Marc Jenkins with The Choirs YYJ directs a group in concert. Two sessions of the All Together Now drop-in choir, Jan. 5 and 6, are dedicated to the late Spirit of the West front man John Mann and are fundraisers for a local choir working with dementia patients and caregivers. YouTube

All Together Now sessions benefit Voices in Motion choir during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Second event added for Jan. 5 at Pacific Opera Victoria’s Baumann Centre

Marc Hopkins, director of The Choirs YYJ, loves bringing people together to sing and knows the value to participants when this happens.

To help mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in January and raise awareness and funds for Voices in Motion, a local choir program that works with dementia patients, their caregivers, area students and friends, he organized a drop-in choir night at Pacific Opera Victoria’s Baumann Centre. The initial Jan. 6 event sold out quickly, so a second session was added for the evening of Jan. 5.

Hopkins, who also directs Victoria’s All Together Now drop-in choir, wanted to pay tribute to John Mann of Spirit of The West, who died Nov. 20 of complications from early onset Alzheimer disease. Hopkins will be teaching participants to sing the SOTW anthem “Home for a Rest” and hired some local Irish musicians to help make the sessions even more fun.

The Jan. 5 event, at 925 Balmoral Rd., starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 (plus fees). All proceeds from the two sessions will go to Voices In Motion.


