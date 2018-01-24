Master pianist Anyssa Neumann performs Saturday Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd., Oak Bay. (Submitted photo)

American pianist Anyssa Neumann solos in Oak Bay Master Pianists series

Oak Bay Music brings American pianist Anyssa Neumann to its Master Pianists series at St. Mary’s Anglican Church this weekend.

“One of the best things about being a concert pianist is the chance to travel, see new places and meet new people,” says Neumann, who grew up in Sacramento but has been living in London (UK) for the last few years. “Nothing gives me such geographical thrills as mountainous forested islands.”

Neumann performs a solo piano recital that include some not-often heard pieces, such as Bach’s Aria Variata, and Luigi Dallapiccola’s Quaderna Musicale. Dallapiccola’s Quaderna Musicale is a collection of short, contrapuntal dodecaphonic pieces – although that sounds scary they are actually very clever and extremely beautiful”, she said. Other works on Saturday’s program are Janacek’s Overgrown Path, Laments by Granados, Bach’s Six Little Preludes, and Isoldes Liebestod by Wagner in a transcription by Franz List.

“It’s our fifth Master Pianists concert since we started in 2014, and I feel great joy in sharing high calibre piano soloists with the Oak Bay community. I can’t wait to hear her play,” says Oak Bay Music founder and organizer Erik Abbink.

Tickets (General $25 / Senior $15) are available at Ivy’s Books, online at oakbaymusic.ca and at the door.

 

