Animal-loving comic Carla Collins performing fundraiser show for SPCA

Sellout show June 20 could raise up to $350,000 for Victoria branch of organization

Veteran Canadian standup comic Carla Collins brings her unique brand of comedy to the Royal Theatre on June 20, in a fundraiser performance benefiting the Victoria branch of the BCSPCA. carlacollins.com

The Victoria community comes together for a night of raucous laughter, with the welfare of our furry friends firmly in mind.

Presented by Nouvel Housing and starring the purrrrfect Carla Collins, this evening of mirth and meows takes over the Royal Theatre on June 20 as part of Comedy for a Cause, with all box office ticket sales going towards Victoria’s SPCA. Tickets start at $32.50, and a sellout crowd could mean up to $350,000 for the local chapter of this charity.

Known as “The Canadian Queen of Comedy,” Collins is a veteran of the stand-up circuit, having honed her craft in venues and at festivals across Canada and the U.S. Named the 2015 Comedian of the Year by the Southern California Motion Picture Council, Collins is known for her acerbic wit, a perfect foil for her bubbly, blonde appearance. She may now call L.A. home, but Collins is a small-town Ontario gal at heart, and a longtime supporter of the SPCA.

READ ALSO: Gardening volunteers needed for work parties in Central Saanich

From her beginnings as a radio host on Toronto’s airwaves, to her hit web series Carla Collins Comes Clean; via appearances on Super Channel’s Too Much Information and 2016’s documentary Dying Laughing, Collins is one of Canada’s funniest women. In 2010 she released her first book, Angels, Vampires and Douche Bags – equal part comedic caper and self-help tome.

Utilizing innovative L.A.-based Binishells technology, Nouvel Housing provides affordable, low carbon living solutions to Vancouver Island, with new projects lined up in Esquimalt and on Salt Spring Island.

Other sponsors for this capital night of entertainment are Frankie’s Modern Diner, Moxies on Yates, Island Life Financial, Self Worth Coaching and Counselling and Marcotte Marketing. Tickets are available online via rmts.bc.ca by phone at 250-386-6121 or at the box office.

– Rae Porter, Monday contributor


editor@mondaymag.com
