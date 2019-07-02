Annual Skampede live theatre event rolls along the Galloping Goose Trail

Hit the not-so dusty trail with Theatre Skam

Local and visiting performers will once again do outdoor theatre during the annual Skampede festival, staged July 13 and 14 along and near the Galloping Goose Trail in Victoria West by Theatre Skam. Courtesy Theatre Skam

Roll up, roll up the Skampede is in town.

The team behind Theatre SKAM’s 11th annual outdoor performance event, happening July 13 and 14, invite you to take in the sights and sounds along the Galloping Goose Trail.

Showcasing short works from both local and national artists; be it dance, theatre, clowning, or spoken word, SKAMpede is a family-oriented summer favourite. The 2019 edition features performers from Toronto, Dartmouth, Banff, Iqualuit, Vancouver and across Vancouver Island.

SKAMpede is a unique beast; a perfect combination of the outdoors, live performance and community, with a smattering of local food and drink thrown in for good measure.

READ ALSO: Queue up a playlist of Victoria musicians

Audience members gather at The Hub just west of the Johnson Street Bridge, for registration, hydration and decoration of your ride. An experienced ‘audience wrangler’ offers instructions before you bike, blade, scoot and board (or maybe the ol’ fashioned two feet and a heartbeat) your way along the Goose.

Each tour comprises of three or four shows, with a dart back to the eco-friendly Hub – thanks to Zero Waste Emporium – for refreshments in between. With small, friendly audience groups, participants have the opportunity to see up to 12 live performances completely free.

This year, Theatre SKAM will also offer two ASL tours for deaf and hard of hearing visitors, and one Described tour for those with vision loss. Advance registration is required at eventbrite.ca or by calling 250-386-7526.

A popular element of Skampede is the Friday Night Feast on July 12, which gives you a three-course meal courtesy of Fantastico Bar-Deli and 10 shows for $66. It runs 5:30 to 10 p.m. Visit skam.ca/skampede/friday-night-feast for details and tickets.

For more information, visit skam.ca/skampede or call 250-386-7526.


