Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

Scene from the film Fallout Dogs, screening Oct. 22 at Deluge Contemporary Art during the 2019 Antimatter festival.

For 21 years, the organizers of the Antimatter festival in Victoria have showcased an international cross-section of experimental films, video, audio, media hybrid installations and emerging time-based art forms.

This year’s 22nd annual media art festival, running Oct. 16-26 and produced and programmed locally by Todd Eacrett and Deborah de Boer, is bigger than ever with the works of 120 artists from 30-plus countries to be exhibited, screened at eight venues downtown and elsewhere. Of note is that 60 per cent of the artists are women.

If short films are your thing, there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy new works during the festival, with 19 curated screening programs on tap at Deluge Contemporary Art (Antimatter headquarters, 636 Yates St.). The opening six-film program is Algo-Rhythm on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., named for the highly innovative 14-minute film of the same name by Senegalese filmmaker Manu Luksch. This project makes its North American premiere at Antimatter.

Still from the film Algo-Rhythm by Senegalese filmmaker Manu Luksch. The film will be part of the opening evening’s screenings at Deluge Contemporary Art kicking off the Antimatter media art festival in Victoria. Film still contributed

In fact, two-thirds of the films showing in 2019 are having their North American or Canadian premiere, while all are screening for the first tine in Victoria.

Audiences are in for a treat with the “expanded cinema” performance Oct. 19 (9 p.m., Deluge) of California artists/performers Rob Fatal and DJ Bianca Oblivion. Not only have they remixed audio and video into a feature-length experimental film, TechnoTihuacan, they will perform their work live.

The festival also includes media installations at such venues as the Central Branch and James Bay sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, Victoria Arts Council and Legacy Art Gallery and the VAC’s satellite gallery at the Victoria International Airport.

Installations/exhibitions are free, while screenings and performances are pay-what-you-can (suggested donation $5–$8). Participating artists from around the world attend Antimatter and audiences are invited to engage and dialogue with them and festival producers at afternoon Media Salons as well as pre- and post-screening artist talks and Q&As.

Find the complete festival program guide online at antimatter.ca in print at Deluge Contemporary Art.



