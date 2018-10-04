Antimatter a home for the weird and wonderful

21st annual festival of film and other art media runs Oct. 11-21

If it’s something different you’re after, Antimatter [Media Art] may just be the festival for you.

Since 1998, Antimatter has built itself up as one of the most important media arts events in Canada, known for the quality and creativity of its programming and its respect for the artists and their work.

Antimatter is a home for the weird and wonderful, through its dedication to the exhibition and nurturing of diverse forms of media art. Experimental film, video, audio and emerging time-based forms make up screenings, installations, performances and media hybrids, all presented in a non-competitive setting, without commercial or industry influences.

Advancements in technology and mediums keep the festival fresh and each year continue to influence the artists, and art, in edgy and unique ways, and at the same time challenging and delighting audiences.

Multimedia pieces by artists from around the world will be showcased, shown in a variety of locations throughout the city; all for either free or pay what you can. Audiences can take in film and video screenings, both short and feature length, along with live performances and public installations.

The 21st annual Antimatter runs Oct. 11-21. For more information visit antimatter.ca.

Previous story
Scottish sensation Skerryvore brings Celtic sounds to Victoria

Just Posted

Property developer withdraws application for eight-storey downtown Victoria building

Withdrawal comes after Victoria Downtown Residents Association writes scathing letter

Gas prices in Victoria jump 10 cents to 149.9

Cost of gas highest it’s been since 2007

Oak Bay High raises $90,100 for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign

School called ‘fundraising giant’ as students reveal total

Homicide investigation: Victim of Saanich assault dies of injuries

The 41-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday following assault Saturday on Carey Road

Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

High levels of contaminants like lead, mercury and PCBs contribute to problem

B.C. Aviation Museum starts challenging restoration of Lancaster Bomber

Five trucks delivered the bomber in pieces to North Saanich museum

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Scottish sensation Skerryvore brings Celtic sounds to Victoria

Oct. 9 concert at the McPherson one of just two Canadian dates on band’s international tour

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Body of missing Vancouver Island man discovered

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey went missing Set. 28

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Most Read