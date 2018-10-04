Antimatter a home for the weird and wonderful

If it’s something different you’re after, Antimatter [Media Art] may just be the festival for you.

Since 1998, Antimatter has built itself up as one of the most important media arts events in Canada, known for the quality and creativity of its programming and its respect for the artists and their work.

Antimatter is a home for the weird and wonderful, through its dedication to the exhibition and nurturing of diverse forms of media art. Experimental film, video, audio and emerging time-based forms make up screenings, installations, performances and media hybrids, all presented in a non-competitive setting, without commercial or industry influences.

Advancements in technology and mediums keep the festival fresh and each year continue to influence the artists, and art, in edgy and unique ways, and at the same time challenging and delighting audiences.

Multimedia pieces by artists from around the world will be showcased, shown in a variety of locations throughout the city; all for either free or pay what you can. Audiences can take in film and video screenings, both short and feature length, along with live performances and public installations.

The 21st annual Antimatter runs Oct. 11-21. For more information visit antimatter.ca.