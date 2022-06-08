Applications are open online until July 4 for mid-career visual artists seeking to become the City of Victoria’s next artist-in-residence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Applications are open online until July 4 for mid-career visual artists seeking to become the City of Victoria’s next artist-in-residence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Applications open for next City of Victoria artist-in-residence

Mid-career visual artists can apply online until July 4

The City of Victoria is looking for a new artist-in-residence to work with staff and the community over the next two years.

Mid-career professional artists working in a visual media such as painting, print making, sculpture, photography and film, are invited to submit an expression of interest to the city between now and July 4 at 4 p.m.

During the residency, the selected artist will work with the community, city staff, and the Art in Public Places Committee to create a community engagement strategy and complete a series of projects and art-related activities to help enrich creative life in the city.

Past artists-in-residence have included Luke Ramsay (2016-2018) and musician Kathryn Calder (2019-2021).

The city is holding a virtual information session on the position from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15.

For more information on the program, to apply or to RSVP for the information session, visit victoria.ca.

READ MORE: Original Sidney art by WSANEC artist recognizes legacy, presence of Saltwater People

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtartistCity of Victoria

Previous story
PODCAST: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Just Posted

Greater Victoria 55-Plus BC Games 2022 organizing committee chair Michael O’Connor smiles up at Berwick Royal Oak residents looking down on the June 7 proceedings from their balconies. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Days counting down for 55-Plus BC Games in Greater Victoria

Langford resident Tanelle Bolt is raising concerns about the accessibility of the newly opened Langford Station, including the large steps required to get into shipping container stores which do not currently have ramps. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Accessibility advocated concerned with newly opened Langford Station

Applications are open online until July 4 for mid-career visual artists seeking to become the City of Victoria’s next artist-in-residence. (Black Press Media file photo)
Applications open for next City of Victoria artist-in-residence

Beedie Luminaries founder Ryan Beedie announces the 2022 recipients of $6.2 million worth of scholarships for 140 high school graduates and 17 single parents in B.C., including four Grade 12 students from Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Beedie Luminaries)
4 Greater Victoria students receive ‘life-changing’ award