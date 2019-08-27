Canadian rock icons Prism perform at the Saanich Fair on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Photo submitted)

April Wine, Prism ready to rock 151st Saanich Fair

Enjoy entertainment of all kinds at the fairgrounds this Labour Day weekend

The Saanich Fair is where rock n’ roll lives this Labour Day weekend.

Take in the last hurrah of the summer with Canadian classic rock kings April Wine and Prism. The two serve up their greatest hits, making sure the hundreds of Fair-goers keep rocking into the night.

Vancouver-based Prism, playing Saturday Aug. 31, continues to tour North America and will perform such hits as “Young and Restless,” “You Walked Away Again” and “Don’t Let Him Know.”

Guitarists Brian Greenway, left, and Myles Goodwin and the rest of April Wine play the Saanich Fair on Sunday, Sept. 1. Photo submitted

Internationally-acclaimed April Wine, hitting the stage Sunday night, made their name delivering such guitar-driven hits and ballads as “I Like to Rock,” “Just Between You and Me,” “Oowatanite” and more and were inducted 2010 into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Thanks to these Nova Scotians, Canadian rock continued to grow past the border.

READ ALSO: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947 (with video)

The sights, smells and sounds of the Saanich Peninsula and beyond will be on display through the weekend too, at the 151st edition of the Island’s oldest agricultural exhibition. Watch for the animal, vegetable and fruit showcases, carnival rides, and enjoy a multitude of food options, from ethnic to traditional Fair fare.

This year’s theme is Bee Happy at the Fair, with floral arrangements, scarecrow building contests and other creative elements of the Fair interpreting the humble honeybee. Keep an eye out for baking contests featuring honey and use the Bee Smart Recycling Program to help the Fair with its recycling and composting program.

For the first time, fair-goers can get a sneak peak of the midway on Friday, Aug. 30 with free entrance and ride-all-you-want wristbands just $32. Ride such classics as the Tilt-A-Whirl, Hurricane and topsy-turvy Zipper, or enjoy the more slow and steady (and romantic) Ferris Wheel.

Admission prices vary, with options available for a three-day pass. For more information, visit saanichfair.ca/thefair.


