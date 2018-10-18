This photo, posted to Instagram by Jason Momoa (right), shows the Aquaman star with his stunt double at Painter’s Lodge, where he’s been spotted in recent days.

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, is in town to film television series

Hollywood’s king of the sea has surfaced in Campbell River.

Jason Momoa the rugged, shaggy star of the upcoming blockbuster movie Aquaman recently posted a photo to his Instagram account of he and his stunt double at Painter’s Lodge resort, where he’s been spotted in recent days.

Production is ramping up for See, a series that’s being filmed in the Campbell River area. Momoa, best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, stars in the series, and locals have spotted him at Painter’s Lodge, On the Rocks Climbing Gym and at the airport.

The Island North Film Commission (INFilm), which promotes the region to the film industry, has been scouting locations for the production since May, according to film commissioner Joan Miller.

“Production has looked from one end of the Island to the other and chosen several locations that support the creative look and feel their story,” Miller said in a media release.

She said the production would bring “huge economic benefits to the area.”

The series is billed as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.”

The Apple television series is directed by Francis Lawrence, whose works include three of the Hunger Games movies and Red Sparrow.

The series is written by Steven Knight, who garnered an Oscar nomination for the film Dirty Pretty Things.

Crew members have been in the area since August.

Chain reaction crash on Vancouver Island leads to boat hitting house

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in Courtenay crash

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

