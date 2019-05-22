Art and fashion collide for a cause at the Union Club of Victoria

May 26 event benefits Art Gallery of Greater Victoria exhibitions and educational programs

Art and fashion meld on the runway in a fundraiser for exhibitions and educational programs at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

Organizers anticipate 125 people will attend Sunday’s event that features one-of-a-kind Canadian-designed fashions, a silent art auction, art for sale, refreshments, door and raffle prizes and a Boutique Shop where supporters will have some of their products available for sale.

The Gallery Associates, a group of volunteers who raise funds for the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV), is partnering with the Union Club of British Columbia to present a fabulous fashion show that brings art and fashion together for a unique spring afternoon. Art and fashion lovers are invited to support the fundraiser for the AGGV while enjoying beautiful outfits, hats and accessories on the runway, fantastic art in the silent auction as well as a selection of larger works.

READ ALSO: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $2.8M Anthony Thorn donation

The event includes locally designed millinery and unique jewelry; designer shoes and eyewear from Fluevog and Maycock; a silent art auction with unique work by a variety of recognized artists; and art by local professional artists, available for purchase. The event features a special Boutique Shop featuring creations from the fashion and millinery designers while attendees enjoy a sparkling beverage and sweets from the Union Club kitchen.

A farewell swag bag and door prizes round out the offerings at the show Sunday, May 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Union Club of Victoria, 805 Gordon St. Tickets are available at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, 1040 Moss St. or online at aggv.ca/art-and-fashion.


