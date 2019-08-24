Art + Fare fundraiser boosts Gallery’s family programs

Sept. 21 event at the Union Club features art for sale, gourmet food and musical entertainment

The Union Club of Victoria will be extra artistic on Sept. 21.

The 19th-century Gordon Street social club and hotel, the architects of which helped bolster Victoria’s art scene, will host Art + Fare 5, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s fundraiser for its family programs.

Mini art galleries will be found around the club, with works from the Gallery and other collectors on display and for sale. That painting or sculpture you have your eye on could be yours, while supporting the Gallery. Event-goers can also mingle with art gallery staff, nibble on gourmet food, peruse silent auction items and dance to local musicians.

READ ALSO: Two Victoria storytellers win $50k to create documentaries

Art + Fare began in 2015 and has been hosted every year in the Union Club. Since its inception, $130,000 has been raised for programs such as Family Sundays, where kids and parents can interact with artists from painters to songwriters. One recent initiative is the Activating Emily app, which allows children to learn about Victoria-based painter Emily Carr through their smartphones, along with looking at the pieces themselves.

The fundraiser also supports art workshops for students from K-12, helps connect them with potential mentors in the community and provides teachers with materials for creating similar programs in their own classrooms.

Tickets for the event start at $125. For more information, visit aggv.ca/events/art-fare-5 or call 250-384-4171.

– Felicia Santarossa


editor@mondaymag.com
Most Read