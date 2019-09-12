Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $500,000 donation from BMO

More than $9 million raised for The NEXT Gallery project

BMO Financial Group’s James Kitamura, regional president, personal banking B.C. & Yukon, announces a $500,000 commitment to The NEXT Gallery at AGGV. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV) received a $500,000 donation from BMO Bank of Montreal Thursday morning, which will go towards The NEXT Gallery project.

In recognition of the first gift for the project by a national corporation, the gallery’s collection of Canadian and British Columbian Art will be exhibited in the BMO Gallery for Canadian and British Columbian Art.

The total of private and corporate donations to The NEXT Gallery project now exceeds $9 million. The entire budget for the project is $30 million with more announcements anticipated in the coming months.

The AGGV committed to a renewal of its existing facility in 2012 and in December 2015 received approval to re-zone the space and unveiled plans for The NEXT Gallery.

In April, the AGGV released updated drawings of The NEXT Gallery project by HCMA Architecture and Design. To view the plans visit aggv.ca/the-next-gallery/the-proposed-gallery-plans.