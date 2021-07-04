Art Gallery of Greater Victoria switches gears with continued absence of Paint-In

Artists work on a dance curtain as part of the Indigenous Intergenerational Exchange at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. The cooperative initiative, part of July’s Celebration of Art, culminates in the opening of the Holding Ground exhibit on July 17. (Courtesy Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)

July’s Celebration of Art includes virtual, in-person art events, fundraising appeal

With public health restrictions cancelling the hugely popular TD Art Gallery Paint-In for a second straight year, a new summer program called Celebration of Art will highlight the artistry and creativity in the region during July.

A total of 183 artists from Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, most of whom would have been lining Moss Street in Rockland and Fairfield during the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s annual Paint-In show and sale and gallery fundraiser, are featured in the new virtual TD Artist’s Guide.

“It is our hope that members of the community take this opportunity to reach out and purchase art from the artists who depend on the TD Art Gallery Paint-In sales for their livelihood,” acting gallery director Janyce Ronson said in a release.

With the yellow donation barrels along Moss Street absent again this year with no Paint-In happening, Ronson encouraged anyone who would normally donate to the organization at that time to do so online at aggv.ca/coa-appeal-2021/ or in person at the gallery, 1040 Moss St.

As part of Celebration of Art, two new exhibitions are set to open, including the Indigenous Intergenerational Exchange exhibition (July 3) and a new look at Emily Carr, ‘Seeing and Being Seen’ (July 17).

July’s events will feature five free public open houses and each Saturday during the month event coordinators are welcoming residents to visit the exhibitions on display.

The Celebration of Art will also feature virtual programs throughout the month of July including in collaboration with arts and community groups across the region. To find a list, visit aggv.ca.

