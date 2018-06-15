Art in the Vineyard will draw crowds to Starling Lane Vineyard

Close to 1,000 pieces of art on display Saturday in picturesque Saanich vineyard

Close to 1,000 pieces of art will be on display at Starling Lane Vineyard Saturday for Art in the Vineyard.

Beautiful art pairs with a tranquil setting at Saturday’s Art in the Vineyard.

The second annual Art in the Vineyard runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Starling Lane Vineyard, 5271 Old West Saanich Rd. For the $3 admission (free for those 12 and under) art lovers can explore close to 1,000 pieces of art, meet with 40 artists and artisans, enjoy a country lunch and beverage garden, all among the historic farm buildings and English country gardens of this Saanich designated heritage property.

Artists and artisans from South Vancouver Island will present their work on the lawns and under the trees around the historic farmhouse. Their offerings include large original paintings, pottery, prints, photography, clothing, fabric art, decorative accessories, body care, gourmet food, jewelry and wood.

The donated art includes quality reproductions and original works in oil, watercolour and multimedia as well as a wide selection of posters and collectables. Two volunteers have been collecting ‘previously enjoyed’ art and collectables since January.

Guests can enjoy a wine and beer garden as well as a comfortable country lunch in the rustic setting of the old winery building. Parking is available in two fields accessible from Starling Lane. The Starling Lane Winery is located on the site of the original Thompson Farm, built around 1916. The Thompson Farm was considered a model farm in its day, and boasted the first indoor bathroom on Old West Saanich Road.

The event is a fundraiser for the Prospect Lake and District Community Association for the improvement of the grounds around the heritage Prospect Lake Hall in the heart of the Saanich Peninsula. The Prospect Lake Hall is owned by the community association and maintained by its members for programs and community events.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Just Posted

Breaking boundaries: Canadian woman serves the Navy and God

There are only 235 chaplains in regular Canadian forces. Forty are women.

UPDATE: Victoria apartment fire sends one to hospital

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1100-block of Yates Street

Province to speed up traffic at McKenzie Interchange

Traffic patterns will extend green light times for southbound commuters starting Friday

Coast Guard searching waters off Tofino for three missing men

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court

The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Bystanders in Nanaimo help lift car to free woman trapped underneath

Nanaimo RCMP and bystanders credited with saving life of 72-year-old woman

Most Read

  • Art in the Vineyard will draw crowds to Starling Lane Vineyard

    Close to 1,000 pieces of art on display Saturday in picturesque Saanich vineyard