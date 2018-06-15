Art in the Vineyard will draw crowds to Starling Lane Vineyard

Close to 1,000 pieces of art will be on display at Starling Lane Vineyard Saturday for Art in the Vineyard.

Beautiful art pairs with a tranquil setting at Saturday’s Art in the Vineyard.

The second annual Art in the Vineyard runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Starling Lane Vineyard, 5271 Old West Saanich Rd. For the $3 admission (free for those 12 and under) art lovers can explore close to 1,000 pieces of art, meet with 40 artists and artisans, enjoy a country lunch and beverage garden, all among the historic farm buildings and English country gardens of this Saanich designated heritage property.

Artists and artisans from South Vancouver Island will present their work on the lawns and under the trees around the historic farmhouse. Their offerings include large original paintings, pottery, prints, photography, clothing, fabric art, decorative accessories, body care, gourmet food, jewelry and wood.

The donated art includes quality reproductions and original works in oil, watercolour and multimedia as well as a wide selection of posters and collectables. Two volunteers have been collecting ‘previously enjoyed’ art and collectables since January.

Guests can enjoy a wine and beer garden as well as a comfortable country lunch in the rustic setting of the old winery building. Parking is available in two fields accessible from Starling Lane. The Starling Lane Winery is located on the site of the original Thompson Farm, built around 1916. The Thompson Farm was considered a model farm in its day, and boasted the first indoor bathroom on Old West Saanich Road.

The event is a fundraiser for the Prospect Lake and District Community Association for the improvement of the grounds around the heritage Prospect Lake Hall in the heart of the Saanich Peninsula. The Prospect Lake Hall is owned by the community association and maintained by its members for programs and community events.

