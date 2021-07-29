The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

Long-running kids’ show set to end in 2022

Arthur” will soon come to an end.

PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022.

Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on the Finding DW podcast, said the animated series is no longer in production. She said the show’s wrap party was two years ago.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The series, which first aired in 1996, is based on the popular book series by Marc Brown, who created the Arthur character in 1976. It stars the aardvark character along with his family and friends.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

—The Associated Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Esquimalt Ribfest organizers licking their lips for September festival

Just Posted

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer, left, and Hillary Janssens look at each other after receiving their bronze medals, won in the women’s pair rowing final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on Thursday, July 29. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)
Grandparents cheer from Nanaimo as granddaughter wins Canada’s first rowing medal of Olympics

Bridge Way (shown in blue) in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park will reopen to vehicles in about a month. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
One road in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park to reopen to vehicles

Victoria council is expected to start allowing residents to mix yard waste in with kitchen scraps in their green bins. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria expected to approve letting residents put yard waste in green bins

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to an ammonia alarm at the Juan de Fuca Arena on July 28. (Google Maps)
Ammonia sensor alarm brings Colwood firefighters to Juan de Fuca arena