At The Galleries: Nature takes centre stage in Greater Victoria

Cortes Island artist Naomi Cairns delights in exploring the interactions of light and composition at the sea’s edge.

This month, West End Gallery offers an exhibit of her new works inspired by her time in nature, hiking and being on or near the water.

Born on Vancouver Island in 1984, she developed an interest in art at an early age. Cairns attended Malaspina University-College (now Vancouver Island University) in Nanaimo and L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Lyon in France before obtaining her BFA from Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design in 2007.

A recipient of many prestigious awards, Cairns is the youngest recipient of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award, which she received in 2002, and has the honour of having one of her paintings included in the permanent collection of the National War Museum in Ottawa.

The exhibition of new paintings runs April 9 to 21. Visit westendgalleryltd.com for hours.

Spring at Madrona Gallery includes a solo exhibition of new works by Meghan Hildebrand. Changing Channels opens April 23 with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. and closes May 7.

This collection of 13 new paintings highlights an exciting shift in the evolution of Hildebrand’s artistic style.

Meghan Hildebrand is currently based out of Powell River and is a graduate of the Kootenay School of Arts and the Nova Scotia School of Art and Design.

Her work has been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions nationally and internationally.

Visit madronagallery.com for gallery hours.

The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay highlights the work of Lorna Dockstader, Marianne Meyer and Derek Kasper this month.

Dockstader is an Edmonton-born, Calgary-based, visual artist who works in acrylic paints and mediums. Her subject strength is landscapes, currently those of western Canada. Lorna believes that subtracting non-essentials, as well as the use of elegant colours and neutrals achieves her desired result.

“I am always amazed at the variety of moods that can be expressed in a work of art after visiting Vancouver Island. I hope that the viewer of these new paintings feels what I did while exploring various locations. The thrill of standing so close to the crashing surf on Chesterman Beach, the tranquillity experienced on an overcast day on the Wild Pacific Trail, and the simple joy of exploring the tide pools when the tide is out at Rathtrevor Beach. Favourite memories, revisited,” Dockstader said.

Born and raised in Switzerland, Meyer has been living in the Okanagan Valley for more than 20 years. Her abstracted, spontaneous paintings allow her the freedom to express emotions and to experiment.

Kasper was first introduced to ceramics at the University of Regina in the early 1970s. Throughout his creative life, he has been fascinated with texture and shadow, and the interplay of light over surfaces that at first hide and then reveal meaning.

Visit theavenuegallery.com for gallery hours.

After 30 years, the Oak Bay Gallery pulled up stakes and moved up a few blocks to 2031 Oak Bay Ave. across from Garden Works.

The Gallery specializes in fine art, framing and restoration, and remains located in the heart of Oak Bay. Learn more at theoakbaygallery.com.

